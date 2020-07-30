Your elite PS5 setup isn't complete without this 8K and Dolby Atmos receiver from Marantz

Japanese AV specialist Marantz has unveiled a new AV receiver that's a perfect fit for that ultimate PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X setup you're planning: the Marantz NR1711 supports every fancy new technology of the next-gen consoles, as well as every fancy other new TV tech, but it'll also be surprisingly affordably priced at just £649/€699, with a release date of September 2020.

When we say it supports everything the PS5 and Xbox have to offer, we mean all of it: 8K, 4K at 120fps, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rates are all here, so if you hook the NR1711 up to one of the best gaming TVs, you know you won't lose any quality by going through this receiver to your TV.

We still don't know exactly what 8K support on the consoles will look like, but both will support it, so if you're getting one of the best 8K TVs to make the most of it, gotta make sure your AV receiver is up to the task, eh? Even you stick with 'only' 4K, we do know that 120fps support will be likely on several games

It has six HDMI inputs in total, and though only one supports 8K, they're all HDMI 2.1, so support every other feature listed, along with support for the highest possible HDR quality. That means there's support for passing through Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and anything else HDR too.

(Image credit: Marantz)

There's one HDMI output to the TV, and that include eARC support, so high-res sound can be passed from the TV to the receiver, ready for whatever speakers you choose to connect to it. Naturally, it supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for properly 3D sound, and it actually includes Dolby Atmos virtualisation tech, so even if your speaker setup doesn't include upfiring or overhead drivers, it'll still give you the effect of a taller soundscape.

It's also built for streaming music, with support for Apple AirPlay 2, Denon's HEOS multi-room system, plus TIDAL, Spotify, Amazon Music HD, Deezer and more.

It's a huge amount to have packed into what's actually quite a slimline and living-room-friendly receiver. It's gonna be a perfect match for the LG CX, which is our pick as the best TV for the PS5 and next Xbox – read our full LG CX review to find out why.