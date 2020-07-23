Xbox Series X SSD from Seagate should be your DAY ONE console upgrade

The Xbox Series X is gearing up for its holiday 2020 release that will see it hit shelves with the "largest launch line-up for any console ever". While it may not be home to as many platform exclusives as the PS5, it's going to have a huge library of titles to dig into as soon as gamers get it home, and that's going to potentially need a lot of space!

From the specs that were revealed a few months back, we know that Microsoft's console will have 1TB SSD for storage which it confirms can be expanded if needed. If you plan to make the most of the Xbox Series X's backwards compatibility by working your way through the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that have been optimised for the new hardware, you should be thinking about storage options now, and luckily, the first one has just been announced.

Seagate has just unveiled its Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X that has a "custom engineered memory to expand the storage of the Xbox Velocity Architecture." Offering 1TB storage in a sleek and compact form factor, the SSD plugs straight into the port at the back of the Xbox Series X and will give players "all the speed and power" of the new Xbox's internal SSD, thanks to the partnership between the two companies. Seagate's senior VP, Jeff Fochtman, said:

"Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and more immersive than ever.

"Seagate's Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the console’s internal SSD experience. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience.”

(Image credit: Seagate)

While Seagate hasn't revealed a great deal of info on the SSD just yet, we do know that it'll feature a custom PCIe Gen4x2 NVMe memory and come with a three year warranty.

The PS5's first expanded storage option was also recently announced, with Samsung's upcoming PS5 compatible 980 Pro SSD that's speculated to have an August release date.

Xbox gamers will have to wait a little longer - not that it matters - as the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X is set to launch alongside the console in the upcoming holiday 2020 window. If you want to be among the first to get notified about updates for the SSD, you can sign up right here.