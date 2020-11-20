Xbox Series X restock: Black Friday Xbox Series X deals start early!

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched a couple weeks ago, and they've been almost impossible to get hold of if you didn't pre-order – but your prayers will be answered this Black Friday with an Xbox Series X restock on the way.

• Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart

• Buy Xbox Series X at Best Buy

• Buy Xbox Series X at GameStop

While it's probably not your last chance to pick up a PS5 before Christmas, with Sony promising that more consoles are on the way, Microsoft has warned of months of Xbox Series X|S shortages, so it's likely that retailers have had their stock allocations already. If you don't want to miss out, and wait until the new year, you'll want to get in on the action now!

Buy Xbox Series X at Walmart | Available Wednesday, November 25, 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET

Walmart has been on the ball with its next-gen console drop, and even had a second wave of stock on the European launch day. Now it's lining up another Xbox Series X restock for its Black Friday sale, going live on Wednesday, November 25, at 4PM PT/ 6PM CT/ 7PM ET. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Best Buy | Available Sunday, November 22

Best Buy is reportedly getting more Xbox Series X consoles in for this weekend, getting an early start on the Black Friday rush. We don't know what time the Xbox Series X stock is going live, so unless it shares that tidbit before the Sunday, we advise heading over there as early as possible and slogging away at the refresh button until the 'sold out' banner disappears. Consoles will be available online only.View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at GameStop | Available Friday, November 27

GameStop will be selling the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this Black Friday in-store, so you don't have to worry about bots beating you to the punch; just all the other humans who might give you a punch in the frenzy to grab one. You can try your luck at 7AM local time when the doors open. View Deal

Buy Xbox Series X at Amazon

We don't know what time – or even what day – Amazon is having its restock this week, and the retailer doesn't usually give much in the way of notice, but sources say we can expect more Xbox Series X consoles to be available in the runup to Black Friday. You'll have to keep checking the page, sign up for updates, or use one of the many Google extensions that have cropped up to notify you of when the console is back in stock. View Deal

Don't forget, these same retailers will be getting a Black Friday PS5 restock, including Walmart and Best Buy, so you should hopefully be able to secure your next-gen console of choice. Good luck!

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series X deals Xbox Series X Microsoft US $499.99 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Series S deals Xbox Series S Microsoft US $299.99 View View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Source: Inverse