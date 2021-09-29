Xbox Games with Gold for October has a big win for Resident Evil fans

Microsoft has revealed what games will be made available as part of Xbox's Games with Gold in October, and it's looking pretty great if you're a fan of classic Resident Evil and Castlevania. Four games in total will be acquirable on Xbox One and Xbox One Series X/S, valued at $74.96 and a 3,200 Gamerscore.

From October 1st until October 31st, subscribers have the chance to claim Aaero, a stylish rhythm action rail shooter that first launched in April 2017. It features music from the likes of Noisia, Flux Pavilion, Katy B, The Prototypes, Neosignal, and more. Anyone that enjoyed Thumper should definitely consider checking this one out.

Set in a futuristic sci-fi world, Hover focuses on fast-paced parkour and will be added to the line-up from October 16th until November 15th. Starring a group of rebels taking on the establishment, players utilise high-tech gear to perform tricks and combos in hope of reaching the Orbital Station. This gives off big Jet Set Radio vibes, so has my attention.

Next up, we have Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, which will be accessible via backwards compatibility. Available from October 1st until October 15th, this 2D action-platformer features numerous fan-favourite playable characters, such as Alucard and Charlotte Aulin, as you once again try to vanquish Dracula. There's also the option to play cooperatively with up to six players.

Finally, we have Resident Evil Code: Veronica X that will be up for grabs starting on October 16th and ending October 31st. This beloved 2000 survival horror stars Claire Redfield as she explores Europe for her missing brother, Chris. This re-release was upgraded to HD and includes extended cutscenes, making it the complete experience.

October's Games with Gold can be found on your Xbox's dashboard or through the Xbox website. There's a lot to like this month, so don't miss out.