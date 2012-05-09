Wolfenstein 3D now online and free to play

To celebrate 20 years since its launch id Software have made the full version of their classic title Wolfenstein 3D available to play in your browser, for free

Wolfenstein 3D is now available to play in full online after id Software uploaded the entire game in honour of 20 years since the game first launched.

Arguably believed to be the father of all first-person shooters the game hasn't been touched meaning you'll get that waft of gaming nostalgia the moment you head to the link here.

Wolfenstein 3D Classic Platinum is also available on iPhone and iPad letting you take the classic title on-the-go as well.

As if that wasn't enough id Software have also got an interview and commentary on the game by legend and Technical Director of id Software, John Carmack