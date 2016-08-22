WIN a Swann Indoor Camera or Swann Outback Cam and keep a remote eye on your home

We've teamed up with Swann to give away two of its home security cameras, theSwann SoundView Indoor Camera (worth £120) and the Swann OutbackCam (worth £150)

The Swann SoundView Indoor Camera enables you to remotely view crisp video footage of your home in 720p HD. The camera has motion detection and a built-in microphone as well as infrared night vision.

You can view live and recorded video and receive alerts using the free SwannOne app on your smartphone or tablet. The Swann SoundView Indoor Camera will be compatible with Swann's Smart Series range due to launch soon and so will be able to connect to a range of other devices around the home.

The Swann OutbackCam (£150) is a portable 1080p Full HD video recorder and 12 megapixel still photo camera–perfect forcapturing amazingvideosof the cats at all times of the day, wildlife in the garden (even at night) or keeping an eye on any intruders. You can track the exact recording time with day, time and even moon phase stamping.The camera canoperate inallweather conditions and temperatures down to -20°C.