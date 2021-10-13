Why the Nintendo Switch OLED and Metroid Dread has converted me to handheld play

Why do I keep doing this? I don't need the new Nintendo Switch OLED. I have a perfectly fine launch console that does the job perfectly well. Sure, the grey Joy Cons aren't the best but I could just as easily pick up another pair if I was that bothered. But, no, here I am searching Amazon, GAME and various other stock trackers about to pull the trigger.

It's understandable, to be honest (I tell myself). The difference in screen quality from the launch Switch to the OLED is staggering when it comes to handheld. You only need to watch a handful of videos, check out some comparison images, or read T3's review on the device to be convinced. It's a gorgeous bit of a kit, arriving with double the storage, a new kickstand, an upgraded dock, and most importantly, the stunning OLED panel.

That's the thing, though. I very rarely play in handheld. I love my games blown up on the biggest TV possible with a soundbar blasting out the music as I try to emulate a Dolby cinema-like experience in my own living room, yet the Switch OLED and prospect of playing Metroid Dread on the machine seem so enticing... if I want to experience the game at its best.

It's something I went through with the launch of Breath of the Wild and its simultaneously launch on Wii U and Switch. Within the first hour of playing the new Zelda on Wii U, I couldn't help thinking that was missing out on the most optimal experience. So what did I do? I called up my local retailer and picked one up there and then. Was I better off financially for it? Probably not. Do I regret my decision? Absolutely not.

This is the same thinking I have here for Metroid Dread. I'm only ever going to get the chance to play through this game for the first time once and why compromise that experience? A 2D Metroid is completely designed for handheld and frankly, most Nintendo first-party games work just as well like that – if not better.

Metroid Dread is exactly what any fan of the series has been waiting for. It's already gone on to become the fastest-selling Metroid game in UK history (via GamesIndustry.biz) from boxed sales alone, outselling 2017's Samus Returns three to one. Critical consensus is through the roof too. There's also plenty of titles on the horizon to make the investment more than worth it. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for one feel like something I'd play on a handheld, taking me back to my childhood days on a little Game Boy.

Everything about this seems to be the perfect package and if that means I have to take out a second mortgage to make this work, then so be it. Or maybe I can just be the responsible adult, wait until my birthday or Christmas and treat myself then. I don't need to get it right away, I can honestly... hold on... it's back in stock now.