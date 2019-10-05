Best Buy's cheap Garmin Forerunner 235 deals are running out fast

Garmin Forerunners are well-loved by runners, cyclists and triathlon athletes alike because of their build quality and precision. This cheap Garmin Forerunner 235 deal brings all this goodness closer to you, so you don't have to rely on the cheapest fitness trackers to monitor your sports activity. Best Buy's Forerunner offers have been on for a while now and stocks are running low. This is the current pick of the discounts.

Black Friday deals are still months away and there is no point waiting around for deals that may or may not come. I mean, there will be deals and plenty of them, but if you are looking for a specific item to go on sale, who knows if it will happen or not and if so, how much will it be then? A bit of a gamble if you ask me.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is on our best running watch list too because it packs most of the features you'd expect from a running watch, for a now much more modest price. That is at least in part because Garmin now has the updated Forerunner 245 on sale but in truth, the 235 is not at all dissimilar to its successor. The 245 has more features, but the really essential features are barely changed.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 235 running watch

Garmin has a newer model of this – the Forerunner 245 – and also more high-end ones such as the 645 (our current #1 running watch) and 945. However, for the vast majority of runners, the features offered by the Garmin Forerunner 235 remain more than adequate.

The Forerunner 235 measures heart rate from the wrist with solidly reliable accuracy – although admittedly the 245 seems better in this respect. However, it's accurate enough for all but the most elite runners in our opinion, and if you want more accuracy, get a Garmin HRM-Tri chest strap.

Thanks to the integrated GPS, you don't have to carry your phone with you to track your location accurately. That is if you don't want to listen to music, otherwise the presence of a phone will still be required. As well as a decent pair of headphones for running.

The watch and app can show useful stats such as the training effect of your runs, a VO2 Max estimate, and even suggested recovery time. The 235 can also help you track and analyse your gym workouts, bike rides, hikes and more.

In addition, you can track daily activity metrics, Fitbit-style, with daily steps, distance, calories, sleep and more all counted and ready to analyse in the Garmin Connect app.

This offer is 'while stocks last' and they look depleted already, so head over to Walmart today!

