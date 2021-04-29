Way Day sale 2021: the best sales during Wayfair's very own Prime Day-like savings event

Wayfair's Way Day sale 2021 is currently underway, offering a staggering amount of deals on home and outdoor furniture. Essentially Wayfair's version of Prime Day, Way Day is a two day event running from April 28 to April 29 that offers discounts of up to 70% off select home and garden products.

Offering shoppers an excellent chance to sneak in some shopping before Memorial Day sales get rolling, Wayfair's Way Day sale features must-see deals on patio furniture and indoor furniture, including discounts of up to 70% off living room seating and up to 65% off outdoor furniture.

Wayfair Way Day Sale 2021

Last chance to save upwards of 70% off select indoor and outdoor furniture products at Wayfair. Way Day, Wayfair's very own Prime Day-like savings event, offers two days of non-stop deals on patio furniture, bedding and more.

During Wayfair's Way Day sale, shoppers can find offers on products sitewide with special discounts and closeout prices. Way Day deals feature doorbuster prices on products including patio furniture, mattresses, lighting, pet essentials and much more.

While shopping, keep an eye out for the "Way Day Deal" tag in the bottom left corner of the product image to get the best price possible.

Way Day sale 2021: the best deals and offers

Up to 70% off living room seating

Save big on the latest styles and decor, from modern to classic and everything in between. Flash deals show up hourly until the sale ends, but the selection of offers is already extremely impressive.

Up to 65% off patio and outdoor furniture

Summer is just around the corner and that means backyard get togethers and grill outs. Upgrade the old patio furniture set during Way Day and save upwards of 65% off select products.

Up to 80% off area rugs

Save big on area and floor rugs during Wayfair's Way Days sale, with discounts of up to 80% off select styles and patterns. Now's the time to get rid of that old rug for something a bit more modern.

Up to 60% off pet essentials and furniture

Treat your furry friend to a new bed for cheap during Wayfair's Way Day sale. Discounts of up to 60% on select pet products can be found, including water fountains, litter boxes and furniture.

Up to 60% off kitchen essentials

Find everything from kitchen utensils to cookware, containers and more on sale with discounts of up to 60% off select products. A great selection for those looking to spice up their kitchen a bit.

What is a Way Day deal?

Featuring doorbuster prices, products tagged as a "Way Day Deal" are discounted at their lowest price of the year so far. With discounts of up to 70% off select products, these are some of the best deals you'll find until Amazon Prime Day – hence Wayfair's "Way Day" label!

How long does Way Day?

Wayfair's Way Day sale runs from April 27th through April 28th, giving shoppers two full days of Way Day deals on home and garden goods.

