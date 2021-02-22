Watch live: Huawei Mate X2 folding phone launch

Watch Huawei reveal its new folding phone, the Huawei Mate X2, here now

Huawei Mate X2
(Image credit: Huawei)
Paul Douglas

By

If you're on the lookout for a new folding phone, you'll want to watch the Huawei Mate X2 Launch live at 12:30pm GMT (13:30 CEST / 7:30 EST / 20:30 CST) today, where Huawei will show off the successor to the Huawei Mate X, the Huawei Mate X2, in its Imagine What Unfolds event.

Huawei will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel and we've embedded the video below.

We know very little about the handset at the moment, although it is rumoured that it will feature its folding screen on the inside – like the Samsung Galaxy Fold – rather than the outside, like the original Huawei Mate X.

As its a Huawei handset, don't expect it to come with Google Play Services. Instead, it will run Huawei's own app gallery, which may rather dent its appeal outside of China.

Watch the video below (with English subtitles) for all the details of the new phone.

