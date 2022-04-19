Vacuum cleaner deal sees the Dyson V10 drop to just $379 at Walmart

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dyson is one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market, with its huge range of corded, cordless, ball, handheld and upright models. If you’re in need of a new vacuum cleaner upgrade, the Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently discounted in the Walmart Spring Savings sale.

The Dyson V10 is a top cordless device with a V10 digital motor, fade-free suction and multiple tools for versatile cleaning. Due to its impressive and powerful technology, it’s typically highly priced at $529.99 but in this deal at Walmart, you can buy the Dyson V10 for just $379.99.

View the Dyson V10 deal

Regarded as one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners , the Dyson V10 delivers a strong professional cleaning experience and is super easy to use, charge and manoeuvre. If you’re planning on some spring cleaning, this cordless vacuum cleaner from Dyson is more than equipped to handle the job with its three power modes, 14 cyclones and suction power.

The Dyson V10 is also a good vacuuming device if you suffer from allergies as the machine’s filtration system captures allergens like pet hair and dust and expels cleaner air. The emptying mechanism also hygienically ejects the dust in one smooth action so you don’t have to touch it.

To view the Dyson V10 deal at Walmart, click the link above or keep reading for more details, including the extra accessories that come with the Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner.

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner: was $529.99, now $379.99 at Walmart

The Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner has fade-free power, thanks to its powerful V10 digital motor, 14 cyclones and expert engineering. It has up to 60 minutes of usage time and quickly charges via the charger or drop-in docking station. For more versatility, you can use it as an upright vacuum or convert it to handheld mode. Comes with a charger, docking station, combination, crevice and mattress tools, mini soft dusting brush and direct drive cleaner head.

If you’re on the lookout for new cleaning equipment and essentials, the Walmart Spring Savings Sale is full of floorcare deals .

Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Samsung and Bissell are all included, so make sure to check it out if you need a new vacuum, mop or any other cleaning supplies this spring.