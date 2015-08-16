UK set to trial smart roads that charge electric cars

Hybrid and electric cars would be the perfect mode of transport, that's if you didn't have to stop and charge them constantly. Fortunately for Brits, the government is trialing a new type of road that charges battery-powered vehicles as they drive on it.

The UK aims to kick off an 18-month off-road trial for these so-called “electric motorways”, which work through a technology called SMFIR (shaped magnetic field in resonance). Both the car and the road needs to use a special coil that generates a magnetic field able to carry an electric charge.

The idea, of course, is that hybrid and electric car drivers will be less limited without having to stop for charge. If the trials all go well, then we could see real motorway trials in the next few years. The only caveat at is the technology will cost a pretty penny.

The cost of a 1km stretch of electric motorway could vary between £350,000 and £425,000. Highways England have also said that, in addition, it will pay for charging ports to be set up along the motorway every 20 miles or so. And that's apparently whether the project goes ahead or not.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones said, "The potential to recharge low emission vehicles on the move offers exciting possibilities.

"We continue to explore options on how to improve journeys and make low-emission vehicles accessible to families and businesses".

Source: Gov.uk via BBC