UK Disney Plus subscribers confirmed as getting EVEN MORE movies and TV shows

It's fair to say that Disney Plus has been the standout streaming service over the past 18 months.

With the combined might of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and The Simpsons, as well as buckets of top-quality original content like WandaVision and event show releases like Hamilton, Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney Plus has racked up over 100 million subscribers world wide and well and truly taken the fight to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

In our Disney Plus review we said that the service delivered "out of this world content", and it sure has shown that since launch, offering an incredible amount of TV, shows and movies to its subscribers.

But now UK subscribers to Disney Plus are about to get even more value out of their subscription, as it has just been confirmed that even more movies and TV shows are going to be added to its roster of content.

The news comes courtesy of Deadline, who confirms that Disney is about to close the Fox channel in the UK and divert all of its content into Disney Plus.

Speaking on the move, a Disney representative said that:

"On 30th June the FOX channel in the UK will close. Many titles will become available on Star on Disney+ and will be announced in the near future. We appreciate the support of our UK fans and can’t wait to keep sharing the best stories with you.

“Star on Disney+ serves as the home of movies and television from Disney’s creative studios, including Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions and 20th Century Studios.”

This means that the Fox channel will cease to exist on UK TV services like Sky and Virgin Media, and the majority of its shows with jump straight on to Disney Plus. Shows such as War Of The Worlds and The Walking Dead, for example, will now be available through Disney Plus under the Star content library.

Here at T3 we can't help but feel this is a good thing. Traditional TV programming and broadcasting is massive changing and, with streaming increasingly taking center stage for many people in terms of how they consume content, it makes sense for Disney port this content to its massively successful streaming service.

And, well, that's great news for existing Disney Plus subscribers as well as those considering jumping on board, as now the streaming service offers more content (and value) than ever before.

It will also no doubt be food for thought for Netflix and the other streaming services, as on paper Disney Plus just got even more powerful.

I recently got sucked down the rabbit hole by this mysterious Disney Plus Loki TV show poster – here's why.