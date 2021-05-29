Top 5 4K TV deals in the Memorial Day sales 2021

Memorial Day TV sales are officially live with retailers across the net dropping discounts on some of the latest and greatest in hi-def displays. As we start the weekend off, Memorial Day sales offer a great chance to find savings on home goods and tech but there's many that just don't need your attention.

That's why we put together a quick list of the top 5 best Memorial Day TV deals available this weekend. From one of the best gaming TVs receiving a solid 30% off to a full-size 70 inch Smart TVs on sale for under $600, our list encompasses a great range of budgets, sizes and features for everyone.

So kick back and enjoy your holiday weekend with some great deals on 4K TVs. You'll find TVs from Sony, JVC, LG and more on our list, so you can rest assured these are TVs we stand behind as good buys during Memorial Day sales this weekend. If you don't quite see anything that catches your eye, be sure to check out our best Memorial Day TV sales roundup where you can find even more holiday deals this weekend!

Top 5 best Memorial Day TV deals today

1. TCL Class 4-Series 43" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV Now: $288 | Was: $429.99 | Savings: $141.99 (33%)

A slick display at an already very fair price, TCL's 4-Series 4K Smart TVs feature Roku built right into the display for some of the best streaming around. At a price like this, it's a hard deal to pass up.View Deal

2. JVC 70" UHD 4K UHD Roku Smart TV Now: $548.99 | Was: $899.99 | Savings: $351 (39%)

For the price, JVC's 70 inch 4K Roku TV is hard to pass up. Now taking an additional $350 off and it's a deal that deserves a look. A display this size complete with Roku TV built right in makes this Memorial Day TV deal a must-see. View Deal

3. Sony Bravia XBR 800H 55" 4K Smart TV Now: $698.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $301 (30%)

One of the best gaming TVs available, Sony's XBR 800H Bravia 55" 4K Smart TV is a force to be reckoned with. On top of an incredible image quality, the XBR's feature game enhancing tech to improve image clarity, responsiveness and more.View Deal

4. LG NanoCell 85 Series 65" UHD LED 4K Smart TV Now: $996.99 | Was: $1,196.99 | Savings: $200 (16%)

A seriously impressive display for the price, LG's NanoCell TVs offer rich and vibrant color unmatched by comparable 4K TVs of this price range. One of the best TVs under $1,000 right now, this deal at B&H Photo is by far the best on this model so far. We may see it cheaper come Memorial Day weekend, though!View Deal

Best Memorial Day TV sales

While Memorial Day TV sales won't officially start until May at the earliest, there are tons of deals and offers on 4K TVs happening right now. With savings and deals on 4K TVs that match – or beat – some of the best Memorial Day TV deals, it's easier than ever to grab a cheap new 4K TV on sale.

Here are some of the best places to find early Memorial Day TV deals and other comparable offers.

Do TVs go on sale for Memorial Day?

Absolutely! Memorial Day sales bring a ton of deals on 4K TVs, OLED TVs, gaming TVs and more.

Shoppers can find TVs on sale for Memorial Day at retailers across the net, and almost all major brands offer some sort of discount on their latest models as well as previous generations.

Who has the best TV deals today?

Those looking for a solid all-around TV on sale, however, may do best to check out Best Buy's Memorial Day TV deal selection. With some 4K Smart TVs as low as $279.99, there's a bit more to browse and a larger selection of models to choose from.

Amazon also has a great selection of TVs on sale as well, albeit a smaller selection of deals at the moment. Expect that to change come the holiday weekend, though!

What is the best time to buy a TV?

Usually any major sale is going to be the best bet at finding a solid TV on sale cheap. Holidays like Memorial Day offer some of the best deals on TV all year, and it's a good bet that if you're hoping to find a new display for the home you'll find it during Memorial Day TV sales.

Other upcoming sales that should have some great TV deals however include Amazon Prime Day and Labor Day.

