Top 3 new movies to watch on Disney Plus for February 2022

Whether it's Star Wars, Marvel or the latest projects from Pixar, Disney Plus always has something worth watching – and this month looks to be no exception.

As The Walt Disney Company continues to ramp up production behind its featured content to keep subscribers happy, the decision of what to watch has now become even more complicated. Not to mention the fact that more and more movies are arriving on Disney Plus only a few weeks after debuting in theatres.

To help weed out the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best films for the month so you know exactly what to start streaming right away. Something to note is that while the bulk of Disney Plus content is identical across the globe, there are a few differences here and there. If you are curious what other regions are watching, make sure to check out the best VPNs on the market today. Alrighty, let's do this.

The King's Man

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Arguably the biggest blockbuster release on the streaming service for the month, The King's Man is the third instalment in the Kingsman film universe and this one goes back to where it all started. Serving as a prequel to how the secret spy organisation began and set during World War I, we find Ralph Fiennes as Orlando, Duke of Oxford, in a race against time to stop a number of tyrants from killing millions of people.

Matthew Vaughn, who helmed the first two Kingsman films, is back in the director's chair serving up another dose of action and the same chaotic fun the first two films provided. Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance and Matthew Goode make up the ensemble cast with Rhys Ifans clearly having the best time onscreen in the role of Rasputin. All three Kingsman films are now available on Disney Plus, giving newcomers the perfect time to binge the whole lot.

Table 19

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Look, I enjoyed it. Anna Kendrick. Delightful. Craig Robinson. Always funny. Lisa Kudrow (aka Phoebe from Friends). Why didn't you say so!? Table 19 tells the story of a group of misfits that are found at the back of a wedding, sitting on (you guessed it) table 19.

While not popular with critics, there's a certain sweetness to this comedy that evokes The Breakfast Club, and it also has the perfect amount of cheese that makes it perfect for any date night. At less than a 90 minutes runtime, it's one of those easy comfort-food watches that's surprisingly better than it looks at first glance.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

There are not enough good things I can say about Three Billboards. Starring Frances McDormand (Fargo, Burn After Reading) as Mildred Hayes, a vilomah who goes to war with the local police force after they fail to solve the rape and murder of her daughter, it's an impactful crime drama that stays with you long after the credits roll.

The stunning performance of a grieving but revenge-filled mother from McDormand is on another level altogether, however, is only complemented by Sam Rockwell's racist, alcoholic police officer Jason Dixon. In that, it's no surprise really that both won Academy Awards for their roles. If you watch one film this week, make it this one.