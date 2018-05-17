This is the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and it’s bringing the summer sun

Samsung has just announced new versions of its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus smartphones for the UK. These come in the form of a new colour called Sunrise Gold.

As if the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 launches weren’t enough, Samsung has decided to keep its hand in with the announcement of a brand new Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus colour.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are currently available in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Titanium Grey. There is also a new Burgundy Red but that’s going to be a China and Korea exclusive when it arrives in May.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Samsung)

The new Sunrise Gold phone is described by Samsung as its “first device to feature a satin gloss finish which wraps the smartphone in a tranquil glow and glimmer”.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will still bring all their top-end specs and those hefty prices too, only with the new colour option. But when the OnePlus 6 is just £469 with super high-end specs too, it’s becoming harder to find the appeal in these more expensive top-end branded smartphones.

The Sunrise Gold edition will be an exclusive with EE and will arrive on 29 June with pre-orders starting on 22 June.