This half-price Black Friday wake-up light deal will banish your winter morning blues

If there's one thing that's not much fun in the winter it's having to wake up and get out of bed in the pitch dark mornings. A traditional alarm doesn't help, jarring you from asleep to awake as you fumble for the light switch, mentally preparing yourself for that sudden burst of bright light.

A much nicer way to wake up is with a wake-up light, which comes on gradually over a set period of time each morning, simulating sunrise so that you wake up much more naturally and – crucially – in a much less unpleasant way.

Philips makes some of the best wake-up lights and this particular model is currently on sale at Amazon for 48% off its RRP at just £55. So if you were waiting for the Black Friday deals to snap up a cheap wake-up light, it looks as though your wait has just ended early.

This Philips light comes on soft and, over a 30-minute period, gradually brightens so you wake up naturally. You can choose between 10 personalised light intensities so you find the one that's right for you – people have different sensitivities to light so while some people might wake up when the lamp glows gently, others might need more brightness. This lamp goes right up to 200 lux.

You can also choose an audio accompaniment to go with the light – there are two natural wake-up sounds available and there's an FM radio, too. It also comes with a reading lamp and a tap-to-snooze function when you want to pause the sound for 9 minutes for a few more precious moments in bed.

Full details of the deal are below.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | RRP: £105 | Now: £55 | Save: £50 (48%)

This Philips Wake-Up Light features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light. The clock has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has ten personalised intensities so you can choose a brightness level that suits you. Comes with a worldwide, two-year guarantee.View Deal

Black Friday deals roundups on T3.com

Black Friday sales around the web