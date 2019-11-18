This Black Friday road bike deal can save you up to £3,000 on your new Pinarello bike

What a better time to buy a new bike than Black Friday! It's the same as any other off-season sales: since demand drops significantly, retailers and manufacturers reduce the price on many top-spec bikes from this season to make room for the new models for next year. Hargroves Cycles, for example, is having a massive Pinarello bike clear-out, with some models being discounted as much as £3,000.

• Pay up to £3,000 less for a brand new Pinarello bike at Hargroves Cycles – prices from £1,700

Pinarello Gan K Disc Ultegra 2019 Road Bike in Pink/Black | Sale price £2,500 | Was £3,500 | Save £1,000 (29%) at Hargraves Cycles

The 2019 Pinarello Gan K Disk Ultegra is the perfect bike for cyclists who want the features and geometry of the Dogma F10, but still want a comfortable ride for long days in the saddle – Fizik Antares R7, for the record – or on unforgiving roads. The Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset provides smooth shifting and direct control over the bike's movement. View Deal

Pinarello Dogma K10S Disc eTAP 2019 Road Bike in Black | Sale price £8,000 | Was £11,000 | Save £3,000 (27%) at Hargraves Cycles

The new all-carbon Dogma K10S sports the e-DSS 2.0, an intelligent suspension system which allows suspension to be adjusted to suit the type of terrain. The SRAM groupset offers a different yet balanced ride and the Zipp 303 carbon wheels are just the icing on the cake. The Dogma has long been considered the best Pinarello model and the new K10S carries this torch forward.View Deal

Pinarello Nytro Force E-Bike in Red/Black | Sale price £5,000 | Was £6,500 | Save £1,500 (23%) at Hargraves Cycles

The new Nytro offers four modes and speed-assist up to 25 km/h so you won't have to struggle on steep hills anymore. The SRAM Force groupset and the Fulcrum Racing wheels will make every ride a joyride, regardless of the terrain and the incline. View Deal

