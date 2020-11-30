The top 5 Smart TV Cyber Monday deals for under $200 right now

Didn't quite get what you wanted on Black Friday? It's no big deal because Cyber Monday 2020 is now upon us, bringing discounts on the latest tech, gadgets, and gizmos. As part of the festivities, Best Buy has some unmissable Smart TV deals, all for under $200.

Just because a TV is cheap doesn't mean that it isn't good: TV tech has gotten so good over the past decade that many of the previously high-end features have since trickled down into even sub-$100 TVs. While you'll likely be missing out on the very best, and especially the 65-inch-plus sizes, it's a small price to pay (literally).

As winter is now well and truly upon us, curling up in front of the TV is one of life's little joys and so getting the exact right TV, or the best value for money, is really important. Cyber Monday is a great time to be browsing for TV deals, too.

Let's jump in...

LG 24-inch Class LED HD Smart webOS TV

Was $149.99 | Now $99.99 | Save $50 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a great choice for your second TV, perhaps for a study or child's bedroom, then LG is a great choice. While 24-inches definitely isn't massive by modern TV standards, it will almost certainly be enough and Netflix et. al. come as standard.View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! Toshiba 32-inch Class LED HD Smart FireTV Edition TV

Was $179.99 | Now $119.99 | Save $60 at Best Buy

For another $20, you can get a slighter bigger Smart TV from Toshiba that comes pre-loaded with Amazon's Fire TV smarts, granting access to Prime, Netflix, and so on without a fuss. View Deal

Westinghouse 43-inch Class LED Full HD Smart Roku TV

Was $279.99 | Now $179.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

If you're after something a bit bigger then Westinghouse's 43-inch TV should grab your attention. It's Full HD, too, so the picture quality won't look that bad. Roku comes built-in for easy access to all the usual streaming suspects.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch Class N5300 LED Full HD Smart Tizen TV

Was $239.99 | Now $197.99 | Save $42 at Best Buy

While definitely not the biggest saving on the list, Samsung is known for making superb TVs that stand the test of time and deliver a great picture. 32-inch is also just the right balance between being too big or too small. The ideal second (or third) TV in your home.View Deal

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

Was $399.99 | Now $199.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

This is the most expensive TV on the list (albeit by $2) but it's also the only TV that can boast 4K UHD and that's worth something. A 55-inch 4K TV for under $200 is not a deal to be missed, either. View Deal

The hunt is over: Cyber Monday has delivered a range of fantastic TV options for under $200 in all shapes and sizes. There are also even more at Best Buy!

