The top 5 best TV deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

We've almost made it to Prime Day 2021 and as expected, Amazon is not disappointing when it comes to early deals and offers. With over a million offers planning to go live across hundreds of categories this weekend, Amazon Prime Day is going to be bigger than ever and Prime Day TV deals are no exception.

Thanks to some great offers on displays from Samsung LG, Sony and more, this Prime Day may just be the perfect chance to grab a new 4K TV on sale cheap. Some of the best Prime Day deals this year center around Amazon's line of Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs. One of which is already on sale for just $99.99 – a 41% price drop and its cheapest price ever.

But Fire TVs aren't the only displays getting some discounts this weekend. Premium OLED TVs are on sale from Sony and LG, with some are receiving Prime Day worthy drops at almost $500 off. Shoppers will also find 4K TV deals starting as low as $219.99 during Prime Day this year, so now there's no excuse to jump into the world of 4K.

So instead of digging through pages of deals yourself, let us save you some time and hassle. We've checked out hundreds of deals going on ahead of Prime Day 2021 to find the best TVs on sale, but you can always head directly to Amazon Prime Day with the link above to do the shopping yourself. For those interested, here's our choices for the top five best Prime Day TV deals today.

Top 5 Amazon Prime Day TV deals

Insignia F30 Series 50" UHD 4K Fire TV

Now: $349.99 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $150 (30%)

While most of the Fire TV models are getting discounts across the board, this one offers probably the best value for what type of display you're getting. It's one of the few 4K Fire TVs on sale cheap right now, so grab it before it's gone!View Deal

Toshiba C350 Series 55" UHD 4K Fire TV

Now: $399.99 | Was: $519.99 | Savings: $120 (23%)

The Toshiba line of Fire TVs are also getting solid price drops across the board, with the 55 inch getting the best value out of them all. Dropping to just under $400, this is an excellent price for a fully-featured Smart TV that boasts Dolby Vision, HDR/HDR10 support and DTS Virtual: X.View Deal

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 55" UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $439.99 | Was: $549.99 | Savings: $110 (20%)

For the price, the Hisense H8 Quantum 50 inch 4K TV is hard to pass up. A solid budget gaming TV and Smart TV, it offers a great viewing experience with rich, vibrant colors and impressive detail. If you're looking to keep the spending to a minimum, this is by far the best value you can go with on a 55 inch 4K TV.View Deal

LG C1 Series 55" OLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $1,599.99 | Was: $1,799.99 | Savings: $200 (11%)

LG's C1 Series OLED displays offer an excellent experience for gaming and home cinema, delivering over a billion colors for the truest picture possible. The extra $200 off pushes this from a must-see to a must-buy if you've been eying a new OLED TV on sale.

View Deal

Sony X950H 75" UHD 4K Smart TV

Now: $1,998 | Was: $2,599.99 | Savings: $601.99 (23%)

Dropping over $600 off the Sony X950H 75 inch display is a tantalizing offer, considering this thing usually runs just over $2,500. That said, this discount drops it just under $2,000 and saves you quite a bit in the process. A killer home theater TV or gaming TV for the new PS5!View Deal

Do TVs go on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

They most certainly do! While Prime Day deals center around almost every product imaginable, TVs indeed get discounted during the savings event. However, Prime Day is not the time we'll see the best TV deals of the year.

Those are usually found around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Shoppers with a keen eye can still find great deals on TVs during Prime Day, they'll just need to know where and how to look for them. Thankfully, our top five guide here should help you out there with some of the better Prime Day TV deals available today.

