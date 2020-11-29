The top 3 4K TV Cyber Monday deals of the day

As Black Friday fades in the rearview, there's a new deals holiday in town: Cyber Monday 2020 is here with huge discounts on everything gadget-y. 4K TVs are some of the most popular items so we've found the best Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy.

Getting the right TV is absolutely essential, especially as we're stuck at home during winter, and having the best tech, like 4K and even 8K, is becoming less and less expensive. If you've recently picked up a PS5 or Xbox Series X, having those extra pixels will make games look even better.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from T3 and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Making the choice a little bit easier, Best Buy has some big Cyber Monday discounts on the go, meaning you can bag those extra inches for a lot less. We've found the best three deals for 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inches, but you can get anything from 45-inches to the whopping 85-inch monsters we can only dream of.

Let's jump into the deals...

TCL 65-inch Class 5 Series LED 4K UDH Smart Roku TV

Was $599.99 | Now $499.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

TCL have carved out a name for themselves by making cheap and reliable TVs that compete with directly with Samsung, LG, and other big-hitters. The Class 5 is no exception, offering 65-inches, HDR, and Roku built-in for access to all the streaming services.View Deal

DEAL OF THE DAY! Samsung 70-inch Class 6 Series LED 4K Smart TV

Was $749.99 | Now $529.99 | Save $220 at Best Buy

If you want a huge 4K TV, this is probably the best deal you're going to find today: Samsung is well-renowned for making incredible Smart TVs with great picture quality, loads of features, and very reasonable prices. Even more so on Cyber Monday.View Deal

LG 75-inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Was $849.99 | Now $649.99 | Save $200 at Best Buy

If size and money are no object then we thoroughly recommend LG's 75-inch 4K LED Smart TV with HD, support for Apple's AirPlay, Alexa, and Assistant, and loads more besides. A premium TV are a very un-premium price. View Deal

If you've been on the fence about picking up a TV for a while, or just fancy a change, then Cyber Monday is the perfect time, with loads and loads of great deals.

CYBER MONDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB