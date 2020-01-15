The TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition is SERIOUSLY desirable

TAG Heuer is celebrating its 160th birthday by reviving one of its most popular watches, in the form of the Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition.

Limited to just 1,860 examples - a nod to the year Heuer was founded - the new timepiece combines 21st Century watchmaking technology with a design that harks back to the 1960s.

Named after the Carrera Panamericana road race in Mexico, the Carrera range is a cornerstone of TAG Heuer’s offerings.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

The new model, which has the same 2447S reference as the original, is a stainless steel chronograph watch with a 39mm case (up from 36mm on its predecessor), silver dial, and a polished case with matching pushers for the stopwatch complication.

The watch is fronted by a domed sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective treatment, and water resistance is to 100 metres (10 bar). The stainless steel case back is engraved with “One of 1860”, and there is also sapphire on the back for viewing the movement inside.

TAG Heuer has fitted the Carrera 160 Years with a silver sunray brushed dial, compete with matching hour markers, and rhodium plating to the hour and minute hands. The watch comes with a black alligator strap with polished stainless steel folding clasp.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Inside, the Carrera 160 Years is powered by a Calibre Heuer 02 self-winding mechanical movement with 80 hours of power reserve - an increase of 30 hours compared to the Calibre Heuer 01. To create a more accurate stopwatch complication, the chronograph uses a vertical clutch to improve precision when starting and stopping the timer.

The TAG Heuer Carrera 160 Years Silver Limited Edition is available worldwide from June, and is priced at CHF 6,300, which is approximately £5,000 or $6,450.

