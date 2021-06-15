The smartwatch deals we expect to see on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021, which is slated for next Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22, is an excellent time for fans of smartwatches and wearables. As one of the biggest sales of the year, finding the best Prime Day deals on smartwatches on sale isn't too difficult of a task. Just what Prime Day smartwatch deals we'll see, however, is still in the air.

With some proper digging and investigation, we have a pretty good idea of the smartwatch deals we can – and can't – expect to see this Prime Day. Some of the best smartwatches go on sale during Amazon's two day sale, and while there's a plethora of options for thrifty shoppers to choose from there's a lot of chaff that needs to be separated.

That's why we're putting a list together of the best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals we're expecting to show up to the party this year. After years of digging through deals during Amazon's biggest sale of the season, we've learned a thing or two about predicting what type of deals can be expected.

So if you're in a browsing mood and want to scope out what smartwatches might just go on sale this year, you're in the right place. Read on to see all of the best smartwatch deals we're expecting to see during Prime Day 2021.

Apple Watch Prime Day deals

An expectations list of what smartwatches will be on sale this Prime Day wouldn't be complete without Apple's flagship wearable. With the recent release of the Apple Watch Series 6, many are hoping to grab this premium watch on sale. The Series 6 isn't the only Apple Watch we're expecting to see on sale, though!

While we're hoping to see the entire family of Apple Watch wearables to get a price cut this year, there's a possibility we'll only see a select few get a discount. If last year is anything to go off of, we may see deals on the Apple Watch SE as well as the Apple Watch Series 5 but until Prime Day comes around, we can only hope.

For the bargain hunters who are holding out for the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals, you've only got a few days left to go. We'd recommend holding until Prime Day to check out deals on the Series 6, but if you're in need of a new Apple Watch on sale now, check out the best deals on Apple Watches today below!

Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals

For the android users out there, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Prime Day deals is what you'll probably be looking for. We did see a few of the Galaxy watches go on sale last year, and we're fully expecting to see those deals back again. While the OG Samsung Galaxy Watch is usually on sale, we're hoping to see the more recent models on sale during Prime Day including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

For those asking the question: "Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3?". Our answer is a resounding yes. For android users, it's the cream of the crop when it comes to smartwatches. Providing one of the best experiences in an android smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 features a robust design paired with some impressive specs.

If the Watch 3 isn't quite what you're after, there's plenty more to check out this week and over the coming sale. There's already some killer deals on a handful of the Galaxy Watch smartwatches, many of which we are expecting to see go a bit lower come Amazon Prime Day.

Garmin Prime Day deals

Garmin smartwatches are a personal favorite of mine, doing an excellent job of balancing the tech and features of a smartwatch with the style expected of a classy time piece. Some of their most popular models including the Vivoactive 4, ForeRunner and even the Fenix should see discounts this Prime Day.

It's already looking like Garmin is ahead of the curve this year, though. A handful of their top smartwatches are already on sale for up to 25% off, but if you're thinking this watch may go cheaper this weekend we may be in agreement. While the deals on Garmin smartwatches are solid already, there's a very real chance they'll go a bit cheaper in the coming days.

Keep an eye out on the price widgets below for the most up to date prices on these bad boys. These get updated every 15 minutes with the most accurate prices available, and the lowest price will be at the top!

Fossil Prime Day deals

Fossil watches offer a great variety of style while doing exactly what you'd expect of a premium smartwatch. While Fossil tends to lean more towards the style over function aspect, their Gen 5 smartwatches are a sight to behold. Premium touchscreens paired with some of the classiest bands make for one of the best smartwatches available.

It looks like our hopes and expectations are leaning in the right direction today, since Fossil also has quite a bit of product on sale ahead of Prime Day. With most of the Gen 5 styles getting a solid 33% off right now, it's hard to imagine that these watches will go much cheaper over the weekend.

That said, Prime Day has surprised us before and discounts we never thought we'd see have shown up. It's not too far fetched to hope that the Gen 5 gets a larger price cut (come on 50% off!), but if you've been on the hunt for one of these for some time, the price now is hard to beat.