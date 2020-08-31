The PS5 just got absolutely SMOKED by this 1000fps gaming PC 💣

The next-generation is going to see some incredible leaps forward in terms of the PS5 and Xbox Series X's hardware capabilities, that will be touting frame rates as high as 120fps. That's a massive jump from the standard 30fps and higher-end 60fps that the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are able to squeeze out, and what's more, the next-gen gameplay will be 4K to boot.

If convenience isn't your mantra, and you have the time and money to spend kitting out a gaming rig of your own, then inevitably, the PC you put together will no doubt give the consoles a run for their money and then some; but no matter what your gaming set-up, you're not going to be able to compete with this crazy contraption that can run Doom Eternal at a blistering 1,000fps!

Piotr 'Lipton' Szymanski and Marcin 'Ryba' Rywak, from Polish retailer x-kom, were drafted by Bethesda to take on the challenge of getting id Software's hellish shooter to run at a scorching 1,000fps – something lead engine programmer Billy Kahn told IGN was perfectly feasible; if you have the right kit.

"On id Tech 6, we maxed it out to 250 frames per second. This game, if you have the hardware right, it could hit 1000 frames per second. That's the max we have, and there's really no upper limit...

"Going forward, this game will hold up for many years, and it will give you really amazing opportunities to leverage [your] hardware."

Well the future is now! Check out what it takes to run Doom Eternal at 1,000fps.

Obviously, this isn't something the average gamer is ever going to achieve with the hardware available to them. The x-kom team list the specs of the PC being used in the video description, but even if you fork out for the build, unless you have a buddy on standby to douse your rig in liquid nitrogen as things start to heat up, it's not going to happen.

For the next few years at least, you're better off sticking to a PS5 or Xbox Series X, which does all of the heavy-lifting for you.

