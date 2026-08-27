LG's newest monitor might have the highest refresh rate you'll ever try

How much refresh rate is too much? Well, it increasingly looks like there's basically no limit to how much companies will try to eke out of their displays at this point. LG just struck quite a big blow, at least in marketing terms, by producing the world's first 1,000Hz 24.5-inch display.

That's right, 1,000Hz – so many Hz you're unlikely to realistically be able to tell the difference between it and, say, 360Hz. Still, the LG UltraGear G5 25G590B will give you the peace of mind of knowing that you'll get perfect smoothness in-game, almost literally regardless of the frame rates that you're pushing.

At 24.5 inches and limited to 1080p, though, it's safe to say that this monitor, which is now on sale but is seeing stock roll out extremely quickly, is pretty clearly aimed at the competitive crowd.

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If you're aiming to be the absolute best version of yourself possible on Counter-Strike 2, for instance, you're unlikely to give much of a hoot about visual fidelity. That means 1080p on minimum settings for most people, and at that spec, you might get some eye-melting frame rates on a powerful rig.

LG says that keeping the monitor at 1080p the whole time, rather than letting it swap between different resolutions with lower or higher refresh rates attached to them, means more consistency for training and gameplay. That's one way of looking at it, I guess!

It also says that it's included its Motion Blur Reduction Pro tech in the monitor, which does pretty much exactly what it says on the tin and helps to make objects clearer in motion. I've seen it demonstrated in person, and it really is quite effective.

The monitor's panel is an IPS one, meanwhile, so there's no OLED wizardry at play here, and it perhaps won't surprise you to learn that the world's first 1,000Hz monitor of this type doesn't come cheap. It's priced at £899.98 here in the UK, and $999 in the US, so you're paying quite a premium for a 1080p monitor.

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If you want the best of the best for 1080p competitive play, though, this really looks like a new contender.