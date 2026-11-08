AI has a physical face and this is what it looks like

In Summary Glyph (1) is a conceptual screen-free AI companion designed by Adam Miklosi, inspired by Nothing's distinctive transparent aesthetic.

The six-sided cube features a programmable LED matrix on every face, with rotating it activating different functions.

Potential uses include an AI voice assistant, music controls, smart-home functions and timers, although it's currently just a design concept.

AI assistants are increasingly finding their way into all sorts of devices, but most still rely on screens, speakers or voice commands. Designer Adam Miklosi has offered an alternative in the Glyph (1), a transparent cube that gives artificial intelligence a physical form.

Inspired by the distinctive design language of Nothing, this unusual concept replaces conventional displays and menus with six illuminated faces. Rather than tapping a screen to change functions, you simply turn the cube, with whichever side faces upwards determining what it does.

A cube that skips the digital fuss

Glyph (1) has a six-sided enclosure made from transparent moulded polycarbonate, with rounded edges and an inner chassis that's visible through the casing. Each face features its own programmable Glyph LED matrix, using the dotted lighting style associated with Nothing's smartphones.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The idea is to give each side a different purpose. One could act as a timer, another control music playback, while others could handle smart-home functions, weather information or notifications. There's even the possibility of an ambient AI voice assistant.

Internal orientation sensors detect which face is pointing upwards and activate its assigned function. This means there's no need to navigate menus or swipe through endless options. Just turn the cube to switch between tasks.

Nothing-inspired design with a practical purpose

The transparent casing isn't just there to look pretty. Miklosi has deliberately drawn on Nothing's approach to showing off the technology inside its products, making the internal components part of the overall design.

The concept is presented in monochrome black and white versions, with the LED matrices providing the main visual feedback. Because each face can be programmed independently, users could also customise the icons and animations displayed for different functions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a fun alternative to the constant stream of notifications and screen time that comes with traditional smart devices. Rather than demanding your attention, Glyph (1) is designed to sit on a desk or shelf until you need it.

Will the Glyph (1) actually go on sale?

Glyph (1) is currently a design concept, rather than a finished product. There's no confirmed release date, price or indication that it'll ever reach production.