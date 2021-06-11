The Olympus PEN is the camera that got me into photography, and I'm so glad it's returned

The Olympus PEN E-P7 Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is the first new camera from Olympus since the brand was acquired by OM Digital Solutions, and the first full-sized PEN model since the PEN-F which was released all the way back in January 2016.

It's an entry-level camera, equipped with an array of powerful photographic features such as Colour Profile Control, a 20 megapixel Live MOS sensor and in-body 5-axis image stabilisation.

While these specs are nothing crazy like the 50+ megapixel cameras that Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm are releasing at the moment, it does represent the perfect starter camera for those looking to get into photography or level up their Instagram.

For a start, I love the unashamedly retro design. It's similar to the line of Fujifilm cameras and has been a key feature of Olympus' Micro Four Thirds range since its inception. I think they look great, and just make you want to pick them up and use them.

The PEN E-P7 also features a dedicated Profile Control dial on the front, which allows for instant switching between standard photo modes to Colour, Monochrome or filter effect profiles. This makes it ideal for unique and creative image creation with colour and saturation control, highlight and shadow adjustment with Colour Profile Control, as well as presets for simulating analogue film-looks, colour filter effects and film grain effects in Monochrome Profile Control for stunning black and white images.

The new camera also features an advanced photo capture mode, which makes traditionally challenging photographic techniques, like Multi-Exposure and long exposure, very simple to execute.

Finally, two it also offers two of the most important, and often overlooked, features on a modern camera; WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, which automatically uploads your pictures to the companion smartphone app, and USB charging, which makes charging on the go a breeze.

Seeing this new Olympus PEN E-P7 makes me very nostalgic.

It's available from mid-June in two colour combinations. The body only is priced from £749, or as a kit with the M. Zuiko Digital ED 14-42mm F3.5-5.6 EZ lens for £849.