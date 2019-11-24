The DJI Black Friday sale is HERE! Save $350 on Mavic 2 Pro drone for epic aerial photography

Black Friday deals are snowballing fast now, and if you’ve been hoping to snap up a stunning DJI drone or rugged camera for less, you’re in luck as the DJI Black Friday sale has begun and you can get up to 40% off a range of top-flight DJI gear.

DJI tops all of our drone buyer’s guides, as it makes a variety of incredible drones for nailing pro-level photography and videos, with such models including the Mavic 2 Pro, on sale for $1,729, and the beginner-friendly Ryze Tello, on sale for $79.

DJI isn’t just known for its drones: thanks to the arrival of the T3 award-winning Osmo Action, this year it has become a formidable name in the world of action cameras. And it also makes ace portable vlogging cameras for travel too, in the form of the DJI Osmo Pocket.

You’ll also find those cameras in the sale. Here are our top picks from the DJI sale:

DJI Mavic 2 Pro | was $1,729 | now $1,379

This beautiful camera drone features 360-degree obstacle sensing, a 4K Hasselblad camera for broadcast-quality video, and offers and 31 minutes of flight time per battery charge. It also folds up remarkably small, is easy to operate and uses DJI’s pro stabilisation tech to keep it rock-steady in the air. View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | was $379 | now $279

The GoPro-rivalling Osmo Action camera is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to film action videos as well as start vlogging. That’s because it has a built-in colour front display, plus RockSteady EIS for gimbal-like smoothness. It utilises voice control and offers some nifty video and stills photography modes.View Deal

Ryze Tello | was $99 | now $79

Our top cheap drone for beginners and kids is now $20 off for DJI’s Black Friday sale. The cute Ryze Tello, also on sale in the Tello Iron Man Edition, enables beginner drone pilots to learn the basics with sheer ease. Just launch the drone into the air and it’ll take things from there. It can even perform aerial stunts.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | was $399 | now $309

This compact 3-axis mechanically stabilised camera is ready to shoot at a moment’s notice. It’s lightweight (116g) and perfect for adventure photography, selfies and more. It captures 12MP vibrant stills, with a 1/2.3-inch sensor capturing 4K (3840x2160) video at 60fps and 100Mbps.View Deal

