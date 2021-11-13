The Dell XPS 13 is $300 off right now in this Black Friday deal

The Dell XPS 13 has always been a popular choice for anyone wanting a stylish and portable high-end machine, but this latest Black Friday deal gives it extra appeal. Right now Dell has dropped the price of the latest Dell XPS 13 (9305) to just $649.99 for the base model. That's a discount of $300 or 32% on the list price.

There's also $300 off if you choose the faster i7 processor, 16GB RAM and touchscreen display, bringing that model down from $1399.99 to $1099.99. That means you can get the specced out version for almost the same as the base model's list price.

Dell has some of the best Black Friday deals on laptops and desktops but this has got to be our top pick available right now. The price has already shifted back up from $636, so don't expect this deal to last for long. If you want it, be quick.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949.99, now $649.99 at Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949.99, now $649.99 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 comes with an 11th gen Intel i5 processor, Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. With $300 (32%) off right now, it's an amazing deal.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $1399.99, now $1099.99 at Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $1399.99, now $1099.99 at Dell

The upgraded model with 11th gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and touchscreen is also $300 off right now, essentially giving you a free upgrade for the base list price.

