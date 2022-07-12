The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022: shop Dell, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Each year some of the absolute best Prime Day deals we see are on laptops. From Windows 11 laptops to Chromebooks, Amazon's super sale always has great selections on offer from top makers like Asus, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and more.

View all Prime Day laptop deals directly at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which is why right here T3 is curating a list of what we consider the best Prime Day 2022 laptop deals available right now. We've got a great mix, too, ranging from ultraportable systems perfect for students going back to school, to professional workhorses and onto gaming machines.

To see every single laptop deal Amazon has to offer simply follow the link above, but for our top picks read on.

Prime Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1100: was £229.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is just outrageous value for a full-blown laptop. You can now bag the Asus Chromebook CX1100 for just £129.99 thanks to a 43% Prime Day discount. Perfect for going back to school or working on the go on the bus, train, car or plane.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook S330: was £179.99, now £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're heading back to school shortly then this cheap, light and, now, even more affordable Lenovo Chromebook is a great choice. It delivers a 14-inch screen, too, meaning there's plenty of display real estate for work and streaming. Now down to £139.99 at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was £429.99, now £299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £130 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. This thin light laptop has a wide 15.6-inch screen and runs on a powerful Intel processor. Comes with a 1 year subscription to Microsoft Office 365.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279.99, now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 46% off the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook and save £130 in the Prime Day sale. This Chromebook is designed for is multitasking and has up to 10-hours battery life that powers all your daily computing tasks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book: was £799, now £479.57 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £319.43 on the Samsung Galaxy Book this Prime Day. This 15.6-inch Samsung laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor and has plenty of ports, storage and power. Comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11.

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI Matebook D15: was £749.99, now £399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The HUAWEI Matebook D15 has been given a £350 price cut in the Prime Day sale. It runs on a fast 11th Gen Intel Core Processor and the Intel Iris X for ultimate power and a strong graphics performance.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14: was £249.99, now £149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another stylish and lightweight Chromebook that will be ideal for many people who just want a machine to work on and enjoy some streaming, social media and online shopping. HP have serious pedigree in making top laptops, too.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 311: was £199.99, now £129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At just 1.2kg and with a long-lasting 15-hour battery life, this Acer Chromebook delivers the sort of super portable performance many people need in 2022. The screen is only 11 inches, but that means its incredibly portable and can be slipped into even small bags with ease. Need to work on the go? This is perfect.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 314: was £279.99, now £199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For students or working professionals who spend most of their computing time in Google's applications like Docs, Sheets and Gmail, this stylish Acer Chromebook looks a great fit. Especially because a £80 Prime Day price cut dropped its price to under £200.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip: was £349.99, now £269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Asus Chromebook Flip delivers great value at the best of times as it is both laptop and tablet in one device. But now a £80 price cut has taken its price down to £269 for Prime Day, making it must-see deal for anyone in the market right now for a 2-in-1.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 (15-inch): was £699.99, now £449.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fat £200 price cut for Prime Day sees the Windows 11-packing Acer Aspire 5 laptop fall to £449.99. This system comes with a really strong spec, too, including a 15.4-inch FHD screen, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a massive 1TB storage drive.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 (17-inch): was £799.99, now £649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The big brother of the laptop above, this is the 17-inch screen version of the Acer Aspire 5. A Amazon Prime Day price cut of £150 has taken its cost down to £649.99 from £799.99, which is a 19% discount. This machine comes loaded with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU and 512GB storage drive. It runs Windows 11 as an OS, too.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 1: was £399.99, now £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A really stylish and compact laptop here from Acer at a new lower price thanks to a 30% Prime Day price cut. If you need a lightweight laptop for university or college and like the pink colourway, this is well worth considering.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3: was £649.99, now £499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This laptop deal takes everything that is great about the Acer Swift 1 deal above and jacks up the specs across the board. So you get an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, GB of RAM, a 512GB storage drive, Full HD display and a suitably colourful purple finish.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was £999, now £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's hybrid Surface range of systems is ideal for those who want a seriously capable 2-in-1, that can transition from slate to a laptop (providing you buy a keyboard to go with it) in seconds. This system is plenty powerful, too, with a Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD onboard.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3502: was £369, now £239 at Very (opens in new tab)

Very gets in on the Prime Day deals fun here with a great discount on this capable Dell laptop. The system comes equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Iris Xe graphics chip. You also get Microsoft 365 Personal for free for 12 months. Perfect for students and professionals looking for a laptop upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15 OLED: was £699.99, now £479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day deal stands out as it is on the Asus VivoBook 15 OLED. The OLED screen means you're going to get truly sumptuous image quality, with excellent pixel to pixel contrast and colour depth. This system's also got a great spec, including an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Windows 11 operating system.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5: was £899.99, now £749.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A gaming laptop for under £750 is always worth looking at, and this Acer Nitro 5 machine doesn't disappoint, coming loaded with a Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Oh, and you also get a 144Hz FHD 15.6-inch screen.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best Chromebooks and best student laptops buying guides.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK