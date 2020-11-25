The best Oral B electric toothbrush Black Friday deals at Amazon today

Brushing our teeth, love it or hate it, is something we all do everyday, ideally twice a day. If you're still using a fixed toothbrush, then now could be time to make the switch to electric, widely considered by health experts to be better and more efficient. And, as luck would have it, Oral B are running some very strong Black Friday deals.

• Oral-B iO Series 8 aka iO8 £180 at Amazon – was £450, save £270

• Oral-B Genius X £100 at Amazon – was £340, save £240

• Oral-B Pro 2 £33 at Superdrug – was £79, save £46

Or if you must have everything from Amazon, Pro 2 is £50 there

This barely scratches the surface of what's available for Oral B electric toothbrush fanciers at Amazon today, there are deals on practically every model.

Amazon Black Friday Oral-B electric toothbrush deals

The posh one Oral B iO Series 8 | Was £450 | Now £180 | Save £270 at Amazon

One of the best toothbrushes you can buy, this has an extremely high RRP that is rather off-putting to most right-thinking folk. At £180 it's still a premium purchase, but one that is justified by Oral-B's advanced magnetic drive motor, which gives super clean-feeling teeth, and excellent build quality. It's even quite stylish as toothbrushes go. View Deal

The mid-price one Oral B Genius X | Was £340 | Now £100 | Save £240 at Amazon

A more mid-priced offering from Oral B is today under £100. This one gives feedback on your brushing via an app and has a cleaning setting to suit anyone's mouth. The 'smart' features are not all that great, in all honesty, but the cleaning results of the Genius X are truly excellent. £99.99 is a very fair price for it.View Deal

The cheap one Oral B Pro 2 | Was £80 | Now £33 | Save £47 at Superdrug

This is clearly several steps down the ladder from the Oral-B options above but in terms of reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease, and generally guaranteeing healthy teeth, the Pro 2 is just as good really. This very cheap deal is click and collect only.View Deal

How to buy the best Oral-B electric toothbrush deal for you

Oral B has a very simple system for their toothbrushes whereby the higher the number – say, 6,000 – the better the toothbrush is and the more gadgets and gizmos it comes with. For most people, a 2,000 or 2,500 will be enough, but the higher-end models include smartphone apps and a lot more besides.

In our view, the Pro series is enough for most people but Oral B also offers a Smart Series, with Bluetooth connectivity; a Genius Series, which includes position detection; and a the top-end iO series, with an interactive display on the brush and a more advanced magnetic electric motor. These are usually very overpriced but today's deals make them a lot more available to people who are not Instagram influencers or T3 reviewers.

A good way to think about the differences is going from a standard do-it-yourself brush to a dentist-level, intensive clean that removes basically everything that shouldn't be on your teeth and in your mouth, albeit for a higher price.

We recommend having a browse through the pros and cons of each specific model in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes.

