The best (and WORST) Apple iPhone 11 feature is also coming to the new iPad Pro

If you've been following the steady stream of leaks and rumours around the new iPhone models coming in the next few weeks, you're probably well aware that one of the most controversial changes coming to the so-called iPhone 11 is the camera.

Apple has fallen behind rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Huawei P30 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro when it comes to offering a wide a variety of different photography modes – from increased optical zoom, to ultra-wide shots.

With the iPhone XS and XS Max successors, it looks like Apple is catching up – adding three separate lens to the back of the handset to enable a host of new modes. That's sure to be the single biggest focus of the new flagship, but the design of the much-anticipated triple-camera system hasn't been without controversy.

The sizeable square-shaped, which appears to be raised from the rest of the rear case – like the existing dual-camera on the iPhone X and newer, looks like a bit of an eyesore. Apple fans have stormed social media to bemoan the design that has surfaced in leaks and one hugely influential (not to mention prestigious) publication went so far as to brand the new camera housing as "ugly".

And now it seems the same design is coming to the next iteration of the iPad Pro.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

According to Apple-centric blog Mac Otakara, the upcoming refresh of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will include a triple-camera with the same square-shaped array as seen in the iPhone leaks. Meanwhile, sources speaking to the publication claim the successor to the iPad Air will get a dual-camera, like the one on the iPhone XS and purportedly coming to the iPhone Xr follow-up too.

Until now, Apple has resisted bringing more camera lens to its best-selling tablet range. The top-of-the-line iPad Pro, which will set you back an impressive £1,869, still only sports a single 12MP camera on the back. The latest iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad all ship with an 8MP sensor.

(Image credit: Macotakara)

If this information is accurate, it suggests this unsightly new square camera array isn't just about bringing ultra-wide shots, or better Portrait Lighting to the iPhone and iPad Pro line-up. Consistency across the tablet and smartphone ranges means Apple could roll-out new Augmented Reality (AR) functionality to iOS safe in the knowledge that it will be supported by every device shipped in autumn 2019.

Samsung has introduced a new rear-mounted DepthVision system, similar to the hardware that powers Face ID on the front of the iPhone XS, on its Galaxy Note 10+ to enhance the bokeh-style blur in Live Focus images, as well as new augmented reality experience. It's possible Apple has something similar in the works.

In fact, Bloomberg previously reported that the triple-camera fitted to the rear case of the forthcoming iPhone series will be used to power new augmented reality apps.