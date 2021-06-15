The Apple iPhone SE is only $200 at Walmart when you switch to Straight Talk

The iPhone SE has been one of Apple's best selling budget-friendly smartphones for some time, but that doesn't mean we don't want to save a bit on this already cheap yet fully featured device.

So for those on the hunt for a new iPhone cheap or a new carrier, you can switch to Straight Talk and get the Apple iPhone SE at an unbeatable price. On sale for $199.99, this deal delivers one of the best cheap phones on sale at the moment.

Easily the best price you'll find on the iPhone SE at the moment, taking one of the largest discounts off in some time. If a new iPhone cheap is what you're after, this is the deal for you. Previously this was on sale for $249.99, so the savings here just speak for themselves at this point.

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Straight Talk) Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

Save $100 on Apple's iPhone SE 64GB 2020 model at Walmart when you switch to Straight Talk. An amazing deal on Apple's cheapest iPhone available, this is a perfect offer for anyone looking to switch carriers.

A solid smartphone for anyone on a budget, the iPhone SE offers a trimmed iPhone experience that feels premium in every way. Our Apple iPhone SE review offers a deeper look into what makes this smartphone a top shelf experience, but the camera, build quality and performance are superb for the price.

While it does drop some of the more "premium" features such as haptic feedback and the camera's night mode, it delivers on every level needed to earn the iPhone badge. Impressive specs under the hood ensure a smooth interface and the camera is unmatched at this price.

That said, this is an iPhone to the core and delivers the experience we all expect from Apple's line of smartphones. At a sale price of $199.99, it's a hard deal to pass up if you need a new carrier. While other carriers are offering more iPhone SE deals (you can compare them below), this deals is probably the best you'll find this week.

Not an Apple fan? Don't worry! Check out some of the best Android phones available today for deals, offers and reviews to help you find the right phone for you.

