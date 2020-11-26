The 6 best Walmart Black Friday TV deals – including OLED and QLED sets!

Finding the best Black Friday TV deals is probably the most important national pastime at this time of year. No? Okay, well, it's up there. This year, getting your cheap TV among the best Walmart Black Friday deals is easier in the sense that you don't need to rush into any stores, but with more of the sales moving online, it does mean there's more to sift through to find the amazing deal that's perfect for you.

• Browse all Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Don't worry! T3's whole thing is to take the effort out of it for you – we'll find the juiciest deals on TVs, you just pick the one you like most. You might still be looking for something that's outside what we've picked, so you can always head to Walmart's TV deals at the link above to find what you need, but the TVs we've chosen are all ones we rate really highly and have big, big discounts that make really worth buying now.

We've got some OLED beauties, QLED screens on a budget, and big home-theatre options.

Vizio M506x-h9 50-inch 4K TV | Was $349 | Now $289 | Save $51 at Walmart

This great low-price set uses 'Quantum Color' – which is Vizio's equivalent to the Quantum Dot QLED tech you find in Samsung's TVs – for a wider color range that really takes advantage of Dolby Vision HDR support. A full array backlight helps with contrast and brightness too, the smart TV platform on-board is packed with apps, and it has a gaming mode for quick response times.View Deal

LG OLED55BX OLED 4K TV | Was $1,599 | Now $1,196 | Save $403 at Walmart

LG's cheapest OLED TV is a real bargain at this price – you get the per-pixel precision lighting and contrast control that OLED is famed for, and it supports all key next-gen gaming features (including 4K 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates) on all HDMI ports. Processing is extremely strong, the webOS smart TV platform is one of the best, and Dolby Vision HDR support helps to make the most of its OLED panel.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q60T QLED 4K TV | Was $699 | Now $597 | Save $102 at Walmart

Samsung's QLED technology is known for its gorgeous colours, giving vibrancy to everything you watch without becoming unrealistic. This is the lowest-priced Samsung set with QLED tech, but still gives you excellent processing and HDR performance for the price, as well as the same superb smart platform as its flagship TVs.View Deal

Sony XBR-55X800H 55-inch 4K TV | Was $999 | Now $698 | Save $301 at Walmart

Want a Sony mid-range TV that gives you the legendary upscaling and motion handling the brand is known for, but for less of a price premium? Good, because that's what this is. Expect excellent color and contrast for the price (partly thanks to Dolby Vision HDR support), plus Android TV to provide your streaming apps.View Deal

LG OLED65CX 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was $3,999 | Now $2,087 | Save $1,912 at Walmart

This is the more advanced version of the LG BX mentioned above – it gives you better processing for upscaling and handling motion, as well as better handling of dark areas to provide even more detail and nuance in the OLED picture. It's also brighter, so gives better HDR performance overall, really making the most of Dolby Vision HDR. This is also our pick as the best gaming TV of 2020 – it supports every key feature of the PS5 and new Xboxes, including 4K 120Hz and VRR on every HDMI port.View Deal

Samsung QN75Q60T 75-inch QLED 4K TV | Was $1,699 | Now $1,197 | Save $502 at Walmart

Want a big, big screen with premium technology, but without making your credit card cry? This is 75 inches of QLED's famously punchy colors, with great processing to make sure that everything you watch looks sharp at the huge size, no matter whether it's native 4K or HD that's been upscaled.View Deal

