TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 arrives with sleek redesign and enhanced fitness features

TAG Heuer has just unveiled the newest generation of its Connected smartwatch – designed to deliver 'ultimate elegance and sporting performance', and, no doubt, retain its place in our best smartwatch guide.

The big surprise is that TAG Heuer has launched not one, but two new watches, each highlighting an aspect of TAG Heuer’s Connected identity.

TAG Heuer Connected is, in our eyes, the best luxury smartwatch out there, and the new generation of Connected builds on TAG Heuer’s long-standing heritage in the sporting world.

The larger 45mm model offers a striking redesigned sporty look, while the smaller 42mm model offers a more streamlined look, built primarily for elegance.

Of course, as well as a complete redesign, technical improvements across the board ensure that the new generation of Connected smartwatch can go toe-to-toe with the best Apple Watch.

The new generation of the Connected smartwatch will go on sale on the 10th of March, with prices starting at £1,500 for the 42mm model and go up to £2,100 for the 45mm model.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: 45mm model

The 45mm model combines a sporty design with the feel of a traditional high-end timepiece – mainly thanks to the strong ceramic bezel. The design has significantly changed from previous models.

The crown has a large diameter and stands out from the watch, so it's easier to operate and can be adjusted and used just using a fingertip.

The pushers have a mechanical feel, highlighting TAG Heuer’s 160 years of heritage in making high-end mechanical watches – and the watch slopes inwards, so it feels lighter on the wrist.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: 42mm model

The 42mm version of the watch has a more sophisticated and elegant look, designed to appeal to all, and will look good at an elegant event, in the office, or while playing sports.

It has a thinner case, with ergonomic steel pushers, a thin bezel and a bracelet fully integrated into the design.

Strikingly different from the 45mm model, it is built for customers who want a more streamlined smartwatch as well as the latest wellness and fitness functions.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: Customisation

Alongside the new smartwatches, TAG Heuer has also introduced a new range of straps. You can now opt for a large variety of designs, including a leather or steel strap for a more refined, elegant look, or, for a more sporty, rugged feel, you can opt for a brightly coloured rubber strap.

The new model also offers a curated selection of new watch faces, which range from watch faces based on TAG Heuer’s watchmaking heritage alongside trendsetting designs which offer artistic animations and quick access to all the information you could care about.

For example, the new ‘Riverside’ watch face is animated with an immersive futuristic effect of time elapsing and the new `Wellness` watch face offers information on exercise direct from the watch’s home screen, such as live heart rate and the number of steps that were taken that day.

TAG Heuer has also added new digital complications to its watch faces, displaying information on sports, weather, wellness and calendar delivered directly to the watch face.

These new watch faces are exclusively available on the new TAG Heuer models and will be joined by more throughout the year.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: Fitness upgrades

The TAG Heuer Sports app can now deliver guided workout routines, as well as fitness information and sports tracking. An all-new feature for this year, it's built for on-the-go users to stay fit (without having to keep a smartphone nearby).

These workouts consist of programmes of exercises with pre-set lengths, with on-screen prompts that guide you through exercises with animations on the screen and no need for a phone or TV.

You can choose upper body workout, lower body workout or full workout, and when you finish your exercise, the watch vibrates to indicate that it is time to move on to the next one.

If you already have your own routine (or a fitness coach), you can create your own set of workouts.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4: Other upgrades

Okay, so what else has been upgraded?

For a start, the watch comes with a totally new concept of the charger. It acts as a chic stand to display the watch and, at night, becomes a nightstand that stays dimly lit, displaying the time.

Both watches also feature a new screen that TAG Heuer claims offers 'industry-leading quality and contrast, particularly outdoors'. This means the display should remain visible even in strong sunlight, thanks to a strong contrast ratio.

The battery life is 30% longer on the new 45mm model compared to the previous generation, which means you can use the watch intensively for sports tracking throughout the day.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

TAG Heuer claims you can enjoy a full day of battery life, even with five hours of using the golf functions when wearing the 45mm model, and on the 42mm model, you can enjoy a full day using the wellness app before the battery runs out.

Synchronising data to and from your phone gets a whole lot faster on the new Connected, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, and the new model also adds an altimeter, helping you track outdoor activities more accurately.

Finally, the new generation of Connected smartwatches will run Wear OS by Google. At launch, the watch will run on Wear OS 2, but you will have the option to upgrade to Wear OS 3 at no extra cost when the update becomes available.

I am currently at the launch event in London, and will hopefully get a chance to get hands-on with the new TAG Heuer smartwatch, so will update you with my first impressions soon. In the meantime, why don't you let me know what you think about the new TAG Heuer Connected on Facebook or Twitter.