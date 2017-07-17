T3 Quick Hit: the Nkd Pod+ filters your water while you drink for the ultimate watery taste

Like a more lifestyle-oriented take on the Lifestraw

By

Here's an interesting bit of marketing: the excellent Lifestraw filters muck and bacteria from river water, for hikers to drink.

The Nkd Pod+ is a slightly different – if anything, slightly more advanced – take on the same idea, but it's aimed at everyday users who want to remove the taste of chlorine from tap water. 

Using a replaceable filter, the Nkd Pod+ bottle filters out 99.9% of bacteria, chemicals and viruses, while gently alkalising (the opposite of acidifying) and ionizing your water, and even adding antioxidants to it. 

It is, says, Nkd, "Space Programme Technology", and filtering is so effective that cola actually comes out tasting pretty much of water. Yes, we have tried that.

All this seems a tad over-engineered if all you want to do is make tap water taste nicer, but Pod+ bottle is pleasingly designed, free from leaks and has a decent flow rate. 

It's also BPA free, dishwasher safe, and suitable for taking on a run or a long hike, or for keeping you hydrated during a summer festival.

Nkd suggests that buying a Pod+ could save you wasting 1,200 plastic bottle and £672 every year. Now, you might well ask, "Who the hell buys and drinks 1,200 bottles of water per year?" We don't know, but whoever those people are, they will be chuffed with this.

The Nkd Pod+ is £19.95 including a filter. It comes in jet black, fire red, arctic white, fuchsia pink, lime green or aqua blue. Replacement filters are £7.95 each.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.