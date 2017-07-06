T3 Quick Hit: Falke free your feet with the TK 5 Invisible Trekking Socks

Falke has released its TK 5 Invisible Trekking Socks for men.

The socks, which feature a super short design that leaves the ankle free, have been designed to let people's feet breathe during physical exercise, notably trekking, trail running and hiking.

Comfort is also paramount for the TK 5's with extra padding on the heel being partnered with a 3-layer fabric construction that eradicates rubbing and chaffing. Further, the sock's construction incorporates silicone threads that help prevent any slipping. Each sock is made from a combination of polypropylene, wool, nylon, cotton and elastane.

If conditions are cold and wet, then the TK 5's boast fast moisture transportation, helping to keep the feet dry, and also excellent thermal insulation. In addition, each sock comes with a patented anatomical left and right toe box, delivering extra stability when moving fast.

The TK 5's come in four colour schemes, including black, grey, blue and red, and also in a wide-range of sizes.