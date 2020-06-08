T3 Awards 2020: Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells are the ultimate weights and DOUBLE Award winners 🥇

Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells are like gold dust in this day and age. With everyone busy working out at home, premium weights are in short supply. If you happen to come across a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 1090i, you should snap them up.

We like them so much, we’ve just handed them gongs for best home weights AND best home gym equipment in the T3 Awards 2020. They’re the perfect home workout accoutrement!

You can tell how seriously someone takes home workouts by looking at the gear they use. People who only toy with the idea of getting ripped at home will probably have a cheap spinlock dumbbell set shoved in a corner somewhere, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But those who take home gym efforts more seriously will likely have at least one pair of Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells at their disposal.

These beasts from Bowflex pack 4-41kg in each dumbbell with weight selection as easy as spinning a dial at the end of the weights. Pair these dumbbells with a weight bench and there really isn't any muscle you can't work out efficiently at home.

The Bowflex SelectTech 1090i dumbbells look like skeletal siblings of regular dumbbells, but this is a little trade off for the versatility they provide: a pair of these dumbbells effective replace no less than 34 separate dumbbells which would be a bit more difficult to house at home.

Changing the weight settings is easy using the manual spinning dial and the included plastic stand makes it simpler to guide the weights back into place when you're finished. Overall, a great solution for those who like to push on with intensive 'drop set' workouts or for those who are tight on space.

They may be a bit on the pricey side but the premium quality and versatility of the Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbells are more than worth the hefty price tag. Think of it this way: you are not buying an expensive dumbbell set but investing in your health and your fitness which will repay you multi-fold soon enough.

