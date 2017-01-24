T3 Agenda: The ruby-encrusted Constellation smartphone, AOC's new curved gaming monitor and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we take a look at Vertu's new luxury smartphone, AOC's curved gaming monitor and more...

Vertu's Constellation is a leather-bound, jewel-encrusted smartphone for the uber-rich socialite in your life

British smartphone manufacturer Vertu has always had an eye for hyper-stylish smartphones with eye-watering price tags - remember the £14,500 Signature model designed in partnership with Bentley? - so we weren't falling out of chair to hear its latest offering, the Constellation, will be leather-bound and crystal-displayed.

The Constellation is all about being the ultimate Android smartphone - one that wants to offer unique features while retaining that sense of 'accessory' that only expensive price tags can conjure.

Handmade here in the UK, the Constellation is bound in soft leather, has an inset ruby that can be used as a one-button access to Vertu's 24-hour concierge service and the firm's first dual-SIM setup (you'll apparently have access to up to 34 international bands).

Set to go on sale on 10 February, the Vertu Constellation will have a 5.5-inch crystal display with a resolution of 2,560 by 1,440, 12 megapixel rear camera, USB Type-C charging, a 3,220mAh battery and more.

AOC Agon AG352UCG is its most immersive curved gaming monitor yet

AOC has just unveiled its latest gaming monitor, and it's easily the firm's most immersive curved offering yet.

The AOC Agon AG352UCG's extra-small curvature radius of 2,000 mm, coupled with NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology, ensures a super-smooth and responsive gaming experience by minimising screen tearing, display stuttering and input lag.

Its UltraWide QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 brings game worlds to life with crisp and highly detailed graphics on the large 35-inch (88.9 cm) screen. Clever display presets such as AOC Shadow Control and convenient features such as a headset holder and a handle make the AG352UCG a perfect choice for esports pros and hardcore gamers.

The AOC AGON AG352UCG will be available from March 2017 with a price tag of £799.

Onkyo's entry-level audio-video receiver includes 4KHDR video pass-through, and Bluetooth wireless technology and more

If you're looking to give your home entertainment setup a professional boost, but you're a little intimidated by all this talk of AV receivers, then an entry-level model such as the TX-SR373 from Onkyo is the perfect bit of tech to bridge the gap.

The TX-SR373 produces an enveloping surround field from lossless DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD multichannel formats with discrete analog amplification producing 135 W/Ch - in other words, it creates a thrilling set of audio dynamics that will transform any home entertainment setup.

The Onkyo TX-NR373 AV Receiver is available now for a very reasonable £299.