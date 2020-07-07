Summer sale soundbar deal: get the award-winning Sonos Beam for cheap – and more great soundbar sales

Looking for the best soundbar deal to give your TV a big audio upgrade? The T3 Award-winning Sonos Beam was already the lower-price bar to buy, and this offer at Amazon UK makes is just about the cheapest it's ever been! (It was once £5 cheaper than this, but we can live with that.)

The Sonos Beam is one of the best soundbars on the planet, and is easily the best buy in this price range. The price above is a big drop from its £399 RRP, and while it can be found for more like £350, it rarely gets this kind of extra price drop.

In our five-star Sonos Beam review, we said the soundbar was "worth the price even if it was just a soundbar, Sonos Beam adds so many useful additional features that it becomes almost a no-brainer to at least consider a purchase. One day, all wireless home cinema speakers will be this versatile, this good…"

Those extra features include multi-room support as part of a Sonos system (or with Apple AirPlay 2), the ability to add other Sonos units as rear speakers for a true surround setup (oh, hey, the Sonos One SL is discounted too, whaddya know!), and the inclusion of Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Plus, it sounds fantastic, of course. We said: "It delivers a BIG, adrenaline-pumping boost to the audio, with good separation of dialogue and music/effects. Given its compact dimensions, it's not surprising that the bass doesn’t descend low enough to rattle the room, but it has real power. The sound stage is really, surprisingly wide, too."

The Sonos Beam is a T3 Award winner, and got a glowing five star review from us, and remains the best low-price soundbar to buy in our view. That's because it sounds glorious, adding real depth and detail to TV audio, but also acts as an Alexa and Google Assistant smart speaker, plus can be part of a multi-room speaker setup. It connects over HDMI or optical.

This isn't the only juicy soundbar on offer right now, though! If you want something that's as cheap as it gets while still being from a great brand with worth features, this JBL soundbar deal is perfect:

The perfect low-price upgrade to bargain TVs that come with thin sound, you can connect your TV to this over HDMI or optical cable, and it gives you an instant stereo sound improvement. It also ha Bluetooth built in for streaming music or anything else to it. At over half price, it's a fantastic deal!

Or if you want something that gives you incredible bang for buck, this Philips soundbar deal is great: