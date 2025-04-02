It's Sony home cinema season, with the brand having just announced a bevvy of new products – check out the full 2025 TV range here, and my eyes-on impressions of the Bravia 8 II QD-OLED here – including a variety of new soundbar and surround sound products.

In the battle for the best soundbar, it's often Sonos' name that's high on people's lists. The Sonos Arc Ultra, which recently launched, is a stellar standalone one-box solution. Sony's closest answer? The new Bravia Theatre Bar 6 – which I got to sample ahead of its reveal in a private listening session.

Sony Bravia Theatre 6: What's in the box?

One soundbar with built-in upfiring speakers

One separate subwoofer

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The Sony Bravia Theatre 6, which replaces the earlier HT-G700 soundbar-and-sub combination, is immediately different to the Sonos solution for the simple fact it's two boxes: one self-contained soundbar; and one separate subwoofer (as you can see in my image above).

Granted, the Sonos Arc Ultra is so impressive with low-end that you don't need a sub in that arrangement – although the Sub Gen 4 is brilliant (albeit expensive) – but the Sony's inclusion of the extra sub unit inevitably gives you even more low-end reach. It's real bassy, that's for sure.

Compared to the G700, Sony has really gone all-in with pursuing a better front soundstage, particularly with height, thanks to built-in upfiring speakers. They're visible to the top of the soundbar unit, one at each end, and deliver a much more convincing soundfield that's more immersive.

How does the Sony Bravia Theatre 6 perform?

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X three-dimensional sound decoding

NOT compatible with Bravia Theatre Rear 8 surrounds

3.1.2 channel system

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

In the listening session we did A-B testing (against the G700) to hear the difference between Sony old and Sony new – and the Theatre Bar 6 adds more mid-level richness, combined with that height, for a bigger and more immersive wall of sound. It can decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, too, for pseudo surround sound.

Interestingly, however, the Theatre Bar 6 isn't compatible with any other Sony speakers – despite the brand also just releasing the Bravia Theatre Rear 8 rear surround speakers (as RS3S replacements). You can't use those with this soundbar, which I think is a baffling decision.

Sony does offer some level of tinkering when using with a compatible Bravia TV, though, with the Bravia Connect and Voice Zoom 3 allowing for the TV's brains to adjust the audio wizardry to, for example, lift or squash vocals in a mix – you can control it within a live menu.

As a standalone 3.1.2 system, I think the Sony Theatre Bar 6 is a very successful closed solution. It's bassier than a standalone Sonos, it's got the height channels box ticked, and it'll easily upgrade your TV's sound to deliver bigger, boomier home cinema experiences.

What about alternatives?

Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 – a 5.1 system with rear speakers

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

However, while I've compared to Sonos to some degree, Sony also has its own alternatives. The somewhat bafflingly named Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 – yes, 'System', not 'Bar' – is actually a more speaker-laden solution... which sits further down the range.

The System 6 is not a Bar 6 with additional speakers, it's a totally standalone setup, sold as a 5.1 system. That means you get a soundbar with front, left and right outputs; two separate rear speakers to make up those five channels; then the subwoofer to finish off the package. It's 1000W total, which is considerable.

The subwoofer here is massive – the System's is much larger than that of the Bar 6's inclusion – and the bass is even more pronounced, as you'd expect. You don't get the upfiring speakers here, of course, but for true immersion those rear speakers – which the Bar 6 cannot have – create a truer surround sound offering.

So you've got plenty of choices, both from within Sony's line-up and beyond – check out the best surround sound systems if a Sonos solution isn't your desired go-to Sony alternative.

How much does the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 cost?

Price: TBC

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Whether the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6, or Theatre System 6 – or even also-new Bravia Theatre Rear 8 or Bravia Theatre Sub 7 separates to complement a higher-positioned system in Sony's range – are your choice, there's no word just yet on how much they'll cost.

Keep an eye on the shopping widget below, however, which will populate with the best current prices in your region – once known. Sony will presumably be going competitive, given the strength of competition from Sonos and others. But for now it's a waiting game...