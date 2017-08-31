Sony's new speaker is an Apple HomePod rival with Google Assistant built-in

Sony has just announced a Google Assistant powered smart speaker at IFA 2017, and it looks pretty promising - although its rather reminiscent of the forthcoming Apple HomePod.

The LF-S50G pumps out 360-degree audio and features gesture control, which allows you to adjust the volume or skip to the next track without directly touching the speaker.

That's a very useful feature considering a high percentage of these smart speakers end up in kitchens, where you might have hands covered in meat juices.

Another smart design choice was making the speaker IPX3*10 splash-proof, again, great when using the speaker in a kitchen.

The LF-S50G features both Bluetooth and NFC for easy pairing and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices.

Google Assistant on the S50G not only lets you control music, but you can also control lots of different smart home devices, including Chromecast, Nest, and Philips Hue.

Additionally, if you happen to own a new-ish Bravia television, you'll be able control that with your voice as well.

Sony's smart speaker, the LF-S50G, will be available in the UK from November priced at approximately £200.

