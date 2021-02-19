Sony Xperia 1 III video reveal shows off a slick new handset that fans will love

Sony is set to launch its Xperia 1 III this year, and while details are thin on the ground, that hasn't stopped tidbits about the smartphone leaking; cobbling together what we've heard so far, and building off last year's Sony Xperia 1 II we can piece together a good idea of what the new flagship might look like. But you don't need to rely on your imagination thanks to this slick video reveal.

We got a first glimpse at what the Sony Xperia 1 III might look like last month, with a concept that was fairly similar to the Xperia 1 II, based on a handful of leaked specs, and if you're a fan of the boxy design and 21: 9 aspect ratio, then you're in for a treat.

This fresh take on the handset comes courtesy of designer Jermaine Smit (via LetsGoDigital) and shows off the 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display that will have you drooling. The bezels have also been trimmed down, to further emphasise the viewing experience.

The concept video delivers on the expected triple camera setup on the rear, and incorporates the optical zoom lens we've been hearing about, which is placed at the bottom of the camera housing. Meanwhile the front-facing camera is echoes last month's design, and is hidden away in the top bezel.

Sony is also expected to keep features like the 3.5mm headphone jack that has all but disappeared from other brands' flagships, as well as a fingerprint sensor in the camera button, and microSD slot.

Last year's Sony Xperia 1 II came in at $1,099 / £1,149 / AU$1,899 which is going to be a tough sell when you've got Samsung coming in with the Galaxy S21 Ultra which starts from $1,199 / £1,149 / AU$1,849. Meanwhile, with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 expected to start from $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will undoubtedly get a price drop, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as already had one in the US, with a price tag of $1199.99.

We'll have to wait and see if Sony can pack enough features into the Xperia 1 III to entice people to buy it, during a year of strained budgets and even flashier smartphones.