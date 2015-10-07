Sony offers early-access Marshmallow for 10,000 Xperia phone owners

Own an Xperia Z3? You could be among the lucky 10,000 to get Sony's new Marshmallow-based software, called Concept for Android.

This is an Android 6.0 Marshmallow update, but not as we know it. Concept for Android: Marshmallow is an experimental offshoot of Sony's usual custom Android interface. It has been tried and tested in Sweden, but this is the first time UK users have had a taste.

Sony says it has a “vanilla Android look and feel”, but with Sony's core custom apps bunged on top–that means the music and video players, and probably the gallery app too.

As well as being a mark of Sony swallowing its pride and giving up its sharp-suited corporate look, Concept for Android is based around providing “prolonged battery life, smooth and fast performance, and a sleek user interface.” Says Sony, at any rate.

Big old beta test

The next stage of this project's testing is a 10,000-strong beta test of sorts. It's open to users of the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact, and only to those in certain countries. Including the UK. Hurrah.

Not based in the UK? Other territories invited include Sweden, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

If we were rocking one of the Z3 twins right now, we'd be tempted. If you want to get involved, head over to the Sony website quick-smart and sign up. The one warning we have to put out there: you're basically beta-testing this software, so it might be a bit buggy in parts. It must be in a decent state if Sony's inviting 10,000 to the party, mind.