Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera kits are on sale for up to $600 off right now

With the Labor Day weekend officially kicking off, some of the best Labor Day sales of the year are in full swing with unbeatable offers on furniture, appliances, electronics and much more. B&H Photo is joining the party with some great deals on mirrorless cameras this weekend – specifically on the Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless digital camera and its various kits.

Starting at $1,698 for the body only setup (a $300 discount off the standard $1,998 price tag), the Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless is dropping to one of it's lowest prices since release. Offering some of the best Sony a7 III deals this weekend, B&H Photo is slashing the prices on almost all of the a7's lens kits and versions.

Sony produces some of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, and their a7 III proves that with some impressive features for the price point. While these aren't necessarily "cheap" mirrorless camera deals, the discounts on some of these kits are the largest we've seen on the Sony Alpha a7 III since release. We've listed the offers with the best value and discounts below, but shop around at B&H Photo and you'll be sure to find the right setup for you on sale.

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless w/ 24-105mm Lens Kit (Base Kit)

Now: $2,796 | Was: $3,396 | Savings: $600 (17%)

A great kit for professionals, the Alpha a7 III with 24-105mm lens is getting one of the largest price drops among the list. At $600 off, you're getting a great deal on a mirrorless plus variable zoom lens. Well worth it if you're looking for versatile setup out of the box.

Offer Ends September 5 11:59PM EDT

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless w/ 28-70mm Lens (Base Kit)

Now: $1,898 | Was: $2,198 | Savings: $300 (13%)

Now: $1,898 | Was: $2,198 | Savings: $300 (13%)

Offer Ends September 5 11:59PM EDT

Offer Ends September 5 11:59PM EDT

Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless w/ 28-60mm Lens (Accessory Kit)

Now: $2,075.36 | Was: $2,575.36 | Savings: $500 (19%)

Now: $2,075.36 | Was: $2,575.36 | Savings: $500 (19%)

Offer Ends September 5 11:59PM EDT

Offer Ends September 5 11:59PM EDT

If mirrorless cameras aren't what you're after, head over to our guide to the best DSLR cameras to find something comparable. DSLRs are going on sale quite often now thanks to the new mirrorless platform, so you can find some pretty sweet deals on top ranked DSLRs if you're patient enough.

