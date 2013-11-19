Sky adds 14 new channels to Sky Go

New channels include Dave, Nat Geo, History and Comedy Central

By

Sky Go for iPhone, iPad, Android and Xbox is clearly gunning for the likes of Netflix and LOVEFiLM with added channels and exclusive previews of shows

Sky has added 14 more channels to its Sky Go internet streaming service bringing the total up to 57 channels including 11 Sky Movies channels and six Sky Sports channels.

The service, which is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, PC/Mac and Xbox, has since expanded with the launch of Sky Go Extra which allows you to download programs to watch offline and increases the number of registered devices to four from two.

Among the newly added channels are Comedy Central, Nat Geo, Dave, Gold, MTV and more.

Sky Go reportedly had over 3 million requests at the beginning of October whilst 219,000 signed up to Sky Go Extra in the last quarter.

There has been increasing speculation over a Sky Go Xbox One app along with Sky Go compatibility for Sony PS4. Sky hasn't made any official confirmation but has said that it's looking to launch NOW TV on next-gen consoles around Summer 2014.

