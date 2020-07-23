Seiko's newest Prospex limited edition is inspired by an underwater forest

Seiko has announced a new limited edition member of the Prospex family of diver’s watches, called The Antarctica.

The watch was inspired by a forest of centuries-old moss pillars, discovered on the Antarctic seabed by Japanese researchers. The plants, part of the Skarvsnes Foreland and affectionately known as kokebozu, which combines the Japanese words for ‘moss’ and 'young boy’, inspired the watch’s green dial and bezel.

A large 44.8mm diver’s watch, the Prospex LX has a lightweight titanium case, 300 metres of water resistance, and can trace its roots back to 1965, when Seiko introduced its first diver’s watch, which was given to researchers and explorers as they ventured into harsh environments.

Limited to just 500 examples, The Antarctica has a date complication at three o’clock and a power reserve dial at eight o'clock for the 5R65 automatic spring drive movement, which has an impressive energy reserve of 72 hours. Accuracy is claimed to be within 15 seconds per month, and the second-hand sweeps smoothly.

The timepiece is topped off by a ceramic unidirectional bezel in polished green, matching the green dial, featuring an etched design inspired by the moss pillars of the underwater forest.

That bezel houses a sapphire crystal on the front, while there is a steel case back, and interestingly the crown is located at five o’clock instead of the usual three o’clock position.

The Seiko Prospex LX ‘Antarctica’ Limited Edition is available now, limited to 500 pieces, and is priced at £5,250. It is available online and at Seiko boutiques.

