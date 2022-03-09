Secretlab chairs on sale with up to $130 off during the March Storewide Sale

Grab a cheap Secretlab gaming chair deal this month and save

Offering gamers another chance to snag a gaming chair cheap, Secretlab is running their March Storewide Sale this month as a follow up to February's Valentine's Day sale, Including discounts of up to $130 off select gaming chairs – including the new TITAN EVO 2022 Series Dark Knight gaming chair – this is yet another great opportunity to grab a Secretlab gaming chair on sale.

Offering some of the best gaming chairs available today, Secretlab chairs offer a great balance of style, comfort and durability at what some would say is a premium price tag. While I agree with that statement, they do deliver on a great quality gaming chair for the price.

Thankfully, the sale going on this month makes it a bit easier to bite the bullet and finally grab yourself a Secretlab gaming chair cheap.

Secretlab March Storewide Sale

Secretlab March Storewide Sale
With discounts o f up to $130 off select gaming chairs, this is your chance to grab one of the most popular chairs on sale cheap. With prices starting at just $469, it's hard to pass up!

Covering primarily their TITAN EVO 2022 Series, Secretlab's March Storewide Sale is a must-see for those in the market for a solid gaming chair. With prices starting as low as $469 for select models, there's some solid savings to take advantage of here.

We've covered some of the benefits in both our Titan SoftWeave review as well as our Titan Evo review, but to sum it all up these chairs provide incredible quality, durability and ergonomics. While they do run at a fairly high price from the get go, Secretlab's March Storewide Sale makes that pill a bit easier to swallow.

To help you find the best deals on Secretlab gaming chairs, we've included the cheapest offers below. Be sure to head over to their site, however, to take a look at all the options available on sale this month.

Best Secretlab March Storewide Sale Deals

was $624, now $594

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Dark Knight: was $624, now $594
With the release of the new Batman movie, Secretlab is ofering upa  slick new Dark Knight themed gaming chair fans of the caped crusader will be sure to love.

was $549, now $519

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series Classic: was $549, now $519
A classic option for those who want simple style, the TITAN Evo 2022 Series is a great choice for any type of user. Available in over 32 colors and variants, there's plenty of styles to cover any gamer.

Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Series Evil Geniuses: was $624, now $594

Secretlab TITAN EVO 2022 Series Evil Geniuses: was $624, now $594
For the price, this is one of the best offers available during Secretlab's sale. There are tons of colors and variants to choose from, so don't be afraid to shop and find your style.

Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

