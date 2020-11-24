Save up to $100 on Blink smart outdoor security cameras in Best Buy Black Friday deals

Blink cameras are regular visitors to our best outdoor security cameras listings, and Best Buy has just unveiled some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on the Blink of totally wireless outdoor security cameras. You can save $100 on the three-camera kit, save $70 on the twin-camera one and save a great $35 on the single-camera kit.

However many cameras you choose, you’re benefiting from a winning combination of ruggedness, long battery life and strong video quality with live view and motion detection. As you’d expect from an Amazon brand, it works with Alexa so you can see what's happening on your Echo Show as well as your smartphone.

We’ve been very impressed with the Blink range: when we reviewed the indoor version of this camera, the Blink Mini, we praised its two-way audio, night vision an motion detection. The app isn’t very pretty but it does the job without any fuss and it’s nice to have Alexa support so you can control the cameras and get alerts via your Echo or similar smart speaker.

One of the big pluses of the Blink Outdoor camera is that it’s wireless and really easy to set up and configure: there’s no need to get a guy in to run cables everywhere. All you need is a good Wi-Fi network in your property. And don’t worry about the batteries needing to be swapped out often: this camera gets up to two years from a single set.

