Save $100 on the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals

These are the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, and with this Cyber Monday deal they're just $248

Sony WH-1000XM4 worn by man with sign saying Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: Sony)
Matthew Bolton

By Last updated

If you're looking for some amazing headphones in the best Cyber Monday deals, then your journey ends here. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are #1 in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones, and right now they're $248 at Best Buy – saving you over $100!

You can read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review if you want all the little details on why we love them so much, but it boils down to: they sound better than pretty much anything else at the same price, the active noise cancellation as good as it gets, the battery life is huge, and they're really light and portable for travelling.

Sony WH-1000XM4:  was $349.99, now $248.00 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99, now $248.00 at Best Buy
Save $101.99 on the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world. They can block the world better than almost anything else, and the sound quality is excellent–you get rich and deep bass, sparking treble, and detailed mids. They also super-light, and so are comfortable to wear for hours, and 30 hours of battery life can get you through any journey.

View Deal

Our full review summed it up succinctly as: "Sony's WH-1000XM4 are now the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. A range of talents this comprehensive, both in sonic and technological terms, is a rarity in headphones at any price."

They're a big hit on the T3 team, specifically, and loads of us own them as our headphones of choice for travelling, or for drowning out other team members in the office.

TOPICS
Deals Headphones
Matthew Bolton
Matthew Bolton

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.