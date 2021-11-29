Save $100 on the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals

If you're looking for some amazing headphones in the best Cyber Monday deals, then your journey ends here. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are #1 in our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones, and right now they're $248 at Best Buy – saving you over $100!

You can read our full Sony WH-1000XM4 review if you want all the little details on why we love them so much, but it boils down to: they sound better than pretty much anything else at the same price, the active noise cancellation as good as it gets, the battery life is huge, and they're really light and portable for travelling.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99, now $248.00 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99, now $248.00 at Best Buy

Save $101.99 on the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world. They can block the world better than almost anything else, and the sound quality is excellent–you get rich and deep bass, sparking treble, and detailed mids. They also super-light, and so are comfortable to wear for hours, and 30 hours of battery life can get you through any journey.

Our full review summed it up succinctly as: "Sony's WH-1000XM4 are now the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. A range of talents this comprehensive, both in sonic and technological terms, is a rarity in headphones at any price."

They're a big hit on the T3 team, specifically, and loads of us own them as our headphones of choice for travelling, or for drowning out other team members in the office.